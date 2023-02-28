Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Amazing father, grandfather, husband, gardener, fisherman, and aeronautical engineer Jacob Michael Kirchner’s life did not come to an end with his death. J.M. passed away on Feb. 25, 2023, at the age of 88 after a short illness, surrounded by his loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest, as he would have wanted. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Sept. 10, 1934. A graveside service celebrating the life of J. M. Kirchner will be held Saturday, March 4 at 2 .pm. at Green Cemetery, 1657-1677 Farris Chapel Road. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Harbor, P.O. Box 187, Winchester, Tennessee 37398, or at animalharbor.org.
Watson-North Funeral Home in Winchester is in charge of the arrangements.
