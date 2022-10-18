Jacqueline “Jackie” Dornon

Jacqueline “Jackie” Dornon

On October 16, 2022, Jacqueline “Jackie” Dornon (nee Runyon) passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family.

Jackie was born the youngest of three on Aug. 19, 1955 in Welch, West Virginia. After a long battle with Alzheimer’s, Jackie left her earthly body behind to sit at the right hand of her heavenly father.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.