Jacqueline Mae Baker, 60, of Estill Springs, passed away on Thursday, Dec.24, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. A native of Franklin County, she was born in Winchester on July 8, 1960 to the late Raymond Jack and Bonnie Evelyn (Brazier) Blanton. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020 in the Moore-Cortner Chapel. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 30, 2020