Jacqueline Marlene Moorefield, 74, of Tullahoma, passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Vanderbilt-Harton Medical Center.
She was born in Sapulpa, Oklahoma on March 29, 1948. Jacque was an educator for over 40 years, teaching at various middles schools before retiring as a librarian from the Kyrene School District in Arizona. She was always passionate about her books, and an eternal librarian and dreamer. She often quoted her children and grandkids her favorite passages, such as, “Real isn’t how you are made. It’s a thing that happens to you when a child loves you for a long, long time, not just to play with, but REALLY loves you, then you become Real,” from The Velveteen Rabbit or “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened,” from her favorite Dr. Seuss book, Oh the Places You’ll Go!
She enjoyed sitting with her coffee while reading, most often her Bible, and could often been found in her garden watching the birds or horses out in the pasture, just truly enjoying nature. Jacque was a huge animal lover whose passion and depth of love could not be matched. She loved her family and friends so deeply beyond measure and embraced all who walked through her door. Jacque had the most selfless nature and will be remembered for being the most wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was a member of Raysville Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her adoptive mother, Opal Harris; brothers, Jim Harris and Bill Harris; and father and mother-in-law, Julian and Margaret Moorefield.
Jacque is survived by her loving husband, Julian Moorefield, whom she married on September 5, 1970; children, Jennifer Moorefield (Keith Reinert) of Roy, Utah, Jocelyn (Phillips) Ireland, of Murfreesboro, Jessica Sebek of Phoenix, Ariz., and Julian (Kelly) Moorefield III of San Diego, Calif.; grandchildren, Wesley Ireland, Jordyn Fischer, Siena Sebek, Micah Sebek, and Julian “Jay” Moorefield; brother, John Harris; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 12-4 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 4 p.m. in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 25, 2022