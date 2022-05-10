Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Jacquelyn E. “Jackie” Hill, 78, of Huntland, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Jackie was born on Sept. 11, 1943, in Harvey, Ill., to the late Frank and Edith (Hallburg) Hall Sr. The family wishes to thank Avalon Hospice for all their support and a special praise for Courtney, Tanya, and Shirley. Not only did they care for Jackie, but they supported and cared for Ruth and Randy during this journey. Services for Jackie will be held at a later date.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – May 11, 2022
