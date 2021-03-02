James “Bud” Everette McDonald, 84, of Cowan passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at St. Thomas West in Nashville. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Sherwood on Dec. 13, 1936 to the late Horace Harp and Mary Lee Lynch McDonald. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Cowan Montgomery cemetery with Rev. L.Z. Johnson officiating.
Tullahoma News – March 3, 2021