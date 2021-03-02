James “Bud” Everette McDonald, 84, of Cowan passed away on Monday, March 1, 2021 at St. Thomas West in Nashville. A native of Franklin County, he was born in Sherwood on Dec. 13, 1936 to the late Horace Harp and Mary Lee Lynch McDonald. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 3 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. A Graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Cowan Montgomery cemetery with Rev. L.Z. Johnson officiating.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – March 3, 2021

Service information

Mar 3
Visitation
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
11:00AM-12:30PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Mar 3
Graveside Service
Wednesday, March 3, 2021
1:00PM
Cowan Montgomery Cemetery
Willow Street South
Cowan, TN 37318
