James C. Newsom, 80, of Tullahoma passed Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at his residence on his 80th birthday surrounded by his family.
He was born to the late Reuben Newsom and Louella Newsom. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carita Newsom; brothers, John and Reuben Newsom, Jr; sisters, Posey and Gladys Jean Newsom; nephew, James David Newsom, Jr.
He was a native of Lynchburg and 1958 graduate of West End High School in Fayetteville. He was a Vietnam Veteran and served his country in the US Army for 22 years.
He leaves to cherish his memories, daughters, Francesca Newsom, Maria Pittman and Tove Christmon; son, Anthony Newsom; sisters, Martha Shepherd and Tennie Mae Trice; seven grandchildren, Payton Newsom, Tiffany (Issac) Roseboro, Lamar and Quentin Pittman, Jocelyn (Zach Beech) Wells, Ryan Scott and Sheleese Jernigan; eight great-grandchildren, Kannon and Kalianna Beech and Kaira Roseboro, Anthony Collins, Arianna and J.J. Pittman and Rylan Feltman; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family.
Graveside services will be held Friday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery with Elder Sernobia McGee as Officiant and Eulogist. Online condolences may be sent to www.weltonfuneralhome.com.
J.A Welton & Son Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 16, 2020