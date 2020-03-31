James C. Prince Jr, 87, of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020. A native of Franklin County, he was born on Aug. 24, 1932 in Winchester. A private family graveside service is planned at Franklin Memorial Gardens. The register book and memorial cards will be available under the carport of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 1. An attendant will be available to assist you. If you would like to send a Hug from Home, please call the funeral home at 967-2222. The family requests memorial donations be made to Franklin County Memorial Scholarship Foundation, c/o Andy Groves, 113 Lakeview Drive, Decherd, TN 37324, or Winchester Christian Academy, 1230 College Street, P.O. Box 715, Winchester, TN 37398.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 1, 2020