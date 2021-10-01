James Dean Stines, 63, of Belvidere, passed away Monday, Sept. 27, 2021 at St. Thomas Rutherford in Murfreesboro. He was born March 13, 1958 in Franklin County to the late James William Stines and Mary Elizabeth Durm Stines. Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 1 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Ron Wood and Daniel Baker officiating. Interment will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. Blake Stewart, Will Stewart, Logan Stines, Mike Champion, Doyle Finney and Johnny Steele will be serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Chris Stines.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 3, 2021