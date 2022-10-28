Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
James Dillon Pistole, 85, a McMinnville resident and Warren County native was born June 12, 1937 and died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at his residence following an extended illness.
A graduate of Hum Fog Tech; he attended for 4 ½ years and earned the certificate of a journeyman wireman electrician. James served his apprenticeship while attending electrical school in Nashville. He was a member of the local 429 and his years of service were from 1957 until retirement in 1996. He was an electrician for 36 years at AEDC where he accomplished many goals. He served a 6-month assignment at Moffit Field Air Force Base in San Jose, California.
James is survived by his wife of 65 years, Melba Roberts Pistole, daughters Jimmie Dean Bush and husband Jeff and Elaine Childers and husband Melvin, and one son Mike Pistole all of McMinnville, three grandchildren Dillon (Sarah) Childers, Mackinzie Pistole, and Adam Pistole, one great grandchild Boston Childers, one sister Georgia (Marlin) Tubb of McMinnville, brother-in-law David Roberts, and several special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Sid and Ruth Pistole, sisters Frankie (Leonard) Hobbs and Sydney Pistole of McMinnville.
James was an avid pool player and enjoyed playing with many of his close friends. He also loved bird hunting, farming, and cattle. He enjoyed spending time with grandchildren after retirement. He was a member of Central Church of Christ. Jim loved God and his country. He was a man of strong faith; loving life, family, and friends and he has run his journey.
Funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at McMinnville Funeral Home Chapel. Doug Bost and Cody Boston will officiate. Melvin Childers will speak at the Pistole Family Farm interment. The Pistole family will receive friends Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at McMinnville Funeral Home.
The family wishes to express a deep appreciation to Avalon Hospice and are thankful for the nurses, chaplain, and social workers who have been so kind and helpful during Jim’s illness. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Avalon Hospice or to Meals on Wheels. Online condolences may be made at www.mcminnvillefuneralhome.com.
McMinnville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
