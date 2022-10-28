Pistole.jpg

James Dillon Pistole

James Dillon Pistole, 85, a McMinnville resident and Warren County native was born June 12, 1937 and died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 at his residence following an extended illness.

A graduate of Hum Fog Tech; he attended for 4 ½ years and earned the certificate of a journeyman wireman electrician. James served his apprenticeship while attending electrical school in Nashville. He was a member of the local 429 and his years of service were from 1957 until retirement in 1996. He was an electrician for 36 years at AEDC where he accomplished many goals. He served a 6-month assignment at Moffit Field Air Force Base in San Jose, California.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.