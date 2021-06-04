James Donald “Don” Merritt, 68, of Tullahoma passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at his home.
Don was a graduate of THS, class of 1970. He was a former East Jr. High drum major. Don received a BA at MTSU in 1974 with a major in Philosophy. He graduated from Florida State University in 1977 with an MS in Historic and Prehistoric Archeology. He published a book along with Gordon Bronitsky titled “The Archeology of Southeast Arizona” in 1986.
Don was the son of the late James R. Merritt and Gela (Wells) Merritt. He is survived by his daughter Angela Merritt (Jack) Sawyer of Andover, Mass., his sister Loretta Merritt Cooper of Tullahoma, Uncle Morris (Dora Lee) Wells, and Aunt Mary Louise (the late Burton) Wells. He is also survived by two grandchildren, John and Georgia Sawyer, and numerous cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Tullahoma News – June 6, 2021