James Donald Farris, 79, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems- Winchester. He was born in Winchester on Nov. 9, 1942 to the late Nathan and Elsie (Coker) Farris. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Gregory and Bro. Leon Williams officiating. Interment will be held at Mt. Garner Cemetery with Tyrone Vanzant, DeWayne Green, Troy Huber, Kevin Farris, Keith Farris, Jonathan Moore, Paul Moore, and Eric Wood serving as pallbearers.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 21, 2022
