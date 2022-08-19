James Donald Farris, 79, of Winchester, passed away on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems- Winchester. He was born in Winchester on Nov. 9, 1942 to the late Nathan and Elsie (Coker) Farris. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Bro. Donald Gregory and Bro. Leon Williams officiating. Interment will be held at Mt. Garner Cemetery with Tyrone Vanzant, DeWayne Green, Troy Huber, Kevin Farris, Keith Farris, Jonathan Moore, Paul Moore, and Eric Wood serving as pallbearers.

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of James Farris, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 20
Visitation
Saturday, August 20, 2022
1:00PM-3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 20
Funeral Service
Saturday, August 20, 2022
3:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.