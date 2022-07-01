James Douglas “Sonny” Prince, Sr.,76, of Tullahoma departed this life suddenly on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville. Mr. Prince was born in Shelbyville to the late Thurston Prince and Mildred Allen Prince on August 7, 1945. He was employed for approximately 30 plus years at the former Worth Baseball Factory in Tullahoma where he was a Foreman. Mr. Prince is a 34 year member of the First Church of Jesus Christ in Tullahoma. He was a Minister and enjoyed singing and serving his Lord and Savior. Mr. Prince never met a stranger. His hobbies were working on old cars and he was especially proud of his 1964 truck. He also liked to fish. He will be remembered as a good husband and provider and a loving father that was always willing to help people.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sheila Kay Prince, brother, Earl Prince and sisters; Rosie Wilhoite and Shirley Prince.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years and 10 months, Linda Pruitt Prince of Tullahoma; sons; Ray Prince (Gina) of Estill Springs, James Douglas Prince, Jr. of Tullahoma and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is also survived by his two pet dogs Oreo and Lucky.
Visitation for Mr. Prince were held on Thursday, June 30, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services.
Services were held Friday, July 1, at the First Church of Jesus Christ in Tullahoma, with Bro. James Taylor and Sister, Sharon Taylor, officiating. He will lie in state at the Church from Noon Friday prior to the Service at 1 p.m.
Interment followed in the Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Grant Funeral Services were in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 3, 2022