James Doyle Chessor of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family at the age of 85.
Mr. Chessor was born in Waverly to the late Cornelius and Minnie Clemmons Chessor. During his life he worked as a rate clerk for Associated Transport, and was a former Treasurer of the Associated Transport Credit Union. He was a Mason, Shriner, and served on the Advisory Committee for the Rainbow Girls. Doyle loved men’s softball, UT football, and NASCAR. He was a private pilot who loved flying, and especially loved being Papa to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Bobby G. and Billy O. Chessor; and one sister, Mary Ann Tomlinson.
Mr. Chessor is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Shirley Finn Chessor; one daughter, Tina (Rick) Monroe; three sons, Jere (Elisa) Chessor, Phillip Chessor, and Gary (Mona) Chessor; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Oct. 28 at Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 31, 2021