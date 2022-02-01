James Earl Amacher, 88, of Lynchburg. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 in the chapel of Lynchburg Funeral Home with Jack Hice officiating. Interment will follow in Lynchburg Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
Earl passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 after an extended illness. He was born to Hattie Stovall and Charlie Gordon Amacher on Oct. 19, 1933, in Belvidere. Earl loves sports, horses and motorcycles. Earl had a great humor and loved to tease, especially his granddaughters, who were the love of his life. Earl had many jobs, selling insurance, plumbing and electric, selling auto parts, working at Jack Daniel and George Dickel, and Paving Company.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Virginia Frame Amacher; sons, James Terry Amacher (Debbie) and Gregory Alan Amacher (Mary); granddaughters, Samantha Brazelton (Ky) and Lexie Phillips (Josh); step grandson, John Cummins (Joanne); step great-grandson, Robert Cummins; brothers, Lenn Amacher (Carolyn) and Ted Amacher; many nieces, nephews and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Kenneth Amacher and Leon Amacher; and sister, Margaret Tucker.
Earl’s biggest joy after retiring was joining the Iron Kettle Coffee Club. He was of the Baptist faith, attending Arbor Primitive Baptist Church for 46 years and Marble Plains Baptist Church until his illness. You may visit their online guestbook at www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
Lynchburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 2, 2022