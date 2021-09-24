James Edward Davis Jr., of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at his home at the age of 79.
Mr. Davis was born in Normandy to the late James E. Davis Jr. and Martha Pittman Davis. During his life he worked as a machine operator at Wilson Golf and sold Electrolux vacuums for nearly 40 years. Mr. Davis was also a member of Victory Baptist Church in Shelbyville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ruth Tobitt.
Mr. Davis is survived by his wife, Lorene Davis; one daughter, Lorie Davis; two sons, Mike and Steve Davis; five brothers, Jerry (Winona) Davis, John (Tonita) Davis, Bobby (Sandra) Davis, Jeff (Gwen) Davis and Jimmy (Lanette) Davis; one sister, Carolyn Tobitt and Rosemary (Timmy) Banks; and two grandchildren, Korrie Davis and Buddy Swan.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jerry Pullum officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.The family would like to thank Hospice Compassus, Dr. Pete Fong, and the nurses at Harton Hospital for all the care that they have provided.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Sept. 26, 2021