James F. Fuqua, Sr. of Tullahoma passed away peacefully in Birmingham, Ala., on Jan. 24, 2020 at the age of 100. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the family plot in Oakwood Cemetery.
James was born on Sept. 15, 1919 in Springfield, Tenn., to the late Frank and Elizabeth Fuqua. He was the husband of the late Mary Ruth Simpkins Fuqua for 52 years. Their son is James F. Fuqua, Jr. of Mountain Brook, Alabama.
Survivors in addition to their son are daughter-in-law, Sena Steenbergen Fuqua and granddaughters, Sena Meredith Sherrill (John) and three great-grandchildren, James Madden Sherrill, John Fuqua Sherrill and Vivian Ruth Sherrill, all of Mountain Brook, Alabama and Bradley Elizabeth Petersen (Stephen) and great-grandson, Huck Bryant Petersen of Jupiter, Florida.
After serving in the Army Air Forces in WWII, and graduating from Middle Tennessee State University, James had a long, illustrious career with the USAF in both civilian and consulting roles. Over the last 35 years, originally with Mary Ruth, they owned Mary Ruth Fuqua Antiques in Lynchburg.
James was very active in his community, serving on the Coffee County Election Commission, the Tullahoma City Schools Board of Education and was the Chairman of the Administrative Board of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma for 9 years. He was a founding member of Lakewood Golf and Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Memorial gifts to All Hands and Hearts Smart Response-Hurricane Dorian Relief at give.allhandsandhearts.org or No Kid Hungry at nokidhungy.org.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 19, 2020