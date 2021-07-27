James Franklin Acord, 81, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully at Huntsville Hospital on July 11th. Jim was born on Feb. 4, 1940, in Clarksburg, Ohio to the late Cecil and Chloe Felton Acord. He was the youngest of five children; a sister and three brothers are deceased. Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Pat Acord (Doris Mullins); two daughters, Yvette Acord and Noelle Hawley (Mark); and granddaughters Jocelyn Hawley and Constance Hawley Vannatter (J.D.). Jim also leaves behind a niece, Joyce Minnix of Chillicothe, Ohio, her three daughters, and their children.
Jim graduated from Frankfurt High School (OH) in 1957. He worked for three years in Chillicothe, Ohio at the Meade Paper Corporation before enrolling at Morehead State University (KY) in 1960. It was at Morehead that he met and married his future wife, Pat. He later transferred from Morehead to Ball State University in Indiana. Here he earned a B.A. in Botany and Industrial Arts in 1965.
Jim moved with his family to Fontana, CA in 1966. He taught industrial arts at Fontana High School. In 1968, Jim took a one-year leave and traveled to Carbondale, Ill., to begin a master’s program at Southern Illinois University. He then returned to California and teaching, and completed his master’s degree in Pneumatic Systems in 1970.
In 1974, Jim left Fontana and moved with his family back to Carbondale and Southern Illinois University. He received a fellowship which allowed him to become a full-time graduate student for a period of three years. He received a Ph.D. with a focus in Curriculum Development for Students with Special Needs (1977).
From 1977 to 1981, Jim taught curriculum development for special populations at Oklahoma State and Colorado State Universities.
In 1981, Jim and his family moved to the central coast of California. He worked as a director of education for the California Department of Corrections until he retired in 1999.
While in California, Jim developed a love for running. He competed in many 5 and 10K races, but only one marathon (Las Vegas, 1986). In 1991, Jim was runner-up in his age group (50-54) in the Central Coast Wildflower Triathlon.
In 2000, Jim and Pat moved to Fayetteville (TN) to be near family. There, they enjoyed being integral to the lives of granddaughters Jocelyn and Constance Hawley. Jim never missed a school function: concerts, recitals, soccer matches – he was there for them all.
In his spare time, Jim was a meticulous woodworker. He was a member of the Tennessee Valley Woodworkers and greatly enjoyed the monthly meetings. Over the years, he crafted fine furniture, quilting-related notions for Pat and her quilting friends, and many other practical items. Family and friends will treasure these gems forever.
Jim donated his remains to the Vanderbilt School for Medical Research. A celebration of his life will be held on October 5 at 6 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Tullahoma, contingent upon the church’s Covid-19 precautions.
Tullahoma News – July 28, 2021