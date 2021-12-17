James Gurien

James Gurien, 53, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. He was born on Feb. 9, 1968 to Glenda (step-father Michael) Sadler of Tullahoma and his late father, Jimmy Gurien.

He loved watching football and fishing with his brother, Eddie, nephew (Eddie Jr), and brother-in-law, Benny Partin. He served in the army and fought on the front lines in Saudi Arabia. In addition to his parents, James left behind his wife, MaryAnn Gurien of Pennsylvania, two sisters- Lisa Partin and Patricia Campbell of Tullahoma, one brother, Eddie (Vanessa) Gurien of Tullahoma, and step-sister Felicia Sadler of Virginia. James is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

