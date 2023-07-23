mitchell.jpg

James Guy Mitchell, 91, of Matthews, N.C. but his heart was in Tullahoma and Luverne AL., peacefully passed away on June 28 surrounded by loved ones, after battling heart failure.

Past Member of the AGARD Propulsion and Energetics Panel; and Director of Research, Test and Evaluation Space Facilities Study for NASA.

