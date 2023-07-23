Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
James Guy Mitchell, 91, of Matthews, N.C. but his heart was in Tullahoma and Luverne AL., peacefully passed away on June 28 surrounded by loved ones, after battling heart failure.
Past Member of the AGARD Propulsion and Energetics Panel; and Director of Research, Test and Evaluation Space Facilities Study for NASA.
He has more than 30 major publications relating to aeronautics ground testing to his credit. He has received many of the nation's major professional awards and received the French "Medaille de l'Aeronautique" for contributions to international aeronautics.
Besides graduating cum laude from Auburn University, he also holds a master's degree in aeronautical engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology; a master's in mechanical engineering from the University of Tennessee Space Institute, and a doctorate in mechanical engineering from Vanderbilt University and completed the Senior Executive Program at the Federal Executive Institute in Charlottesville, Va.
James is survived by his loving wife, LouAnn. Son, Jeff, his wife Carolyn and their two children Sarah and Sam. A memorial will be held at Tullahoma Methodist Church later in August. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Tullahoma Methodist Church.
