James Halister Bird III, 64, of Tullahoma, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Feb. 6, 2022.
Hal was born on June 5, 1957, in Augusta, Georgia to Ann Fenwick Howard Bird and the late James H. Bird II. Hal graduated from Georgia Southern University in 1984 with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science. In 1985, he was recruited by a Federal Agency working abroad and traveling extensively worldwide. In the mind 1990’s, Hal moved to Denver, Colorado, where he held various positions in communications and edited medical journals in Boulder, Colorado. He was an avid reader, researcher, and writer who published historical fiction books. Hal retired to Tullahoma to continue his research and writing.
He is survived by his mother, Ann Bird Klaus and stepfather, Col. Edward G. Klaus (Ret.) of Burnet, Texas; aunt, Marcella Hair of Charleston, South Carolina; brother, Mark (Debbie) Bird of Estill Springs, nieces, Amy (Bret) Crabtree and Jennifer (Kristopher) Montgomery, both of Estill Springs; nephew, Jonathan Bird of Smyrna; great-nieces, Caroline, Kaitlyn, and Bayleigh, all of Estill Springs; and great-nephews, Joseph (J.T.), Caden, and Brayden, all of Estill Springs. No services are planned at this time.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 9, 2022