James Harrison McBride

James Harrison McBride passed this life on Oct. 24, 2022 at the age of 86.

He was preceded in death by his parents Isaac Buford McBride and Alma Rogers McBride of McMinnville, sister Margaret McBride Allen of Manchester and brothers Charles Buford McBride of Tullahoma and Bobby McBride of McMinnville. He is survived by his wife of nearly 67 years, Juliette Ann Thaxton McBride; sisters Shirley McBride Durham of McMinnville, Brenda McBride Wachter of North Carolina and brother Johnny Dale McBride (Linda Gayle) of Lynchburg; son James Shawn McBride of Tullahoma, daughters Joy Shannon McBride Smith (Patrick) and Juliette Suzanne McBride Luttrell of Tullahoma; granddaughter Juliette Amanda Anderson (Scott), grandsons Joshua James Talley, Mitchell Harrison Ghea and Jack L. Phillips, Jr.; four great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

