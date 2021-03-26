James Henry Hawkins, Jr., age 86 of Tullahoma passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021.
He was born April 11, 1934 in Cowan to the late James Henry Hawkins, Sr. and Mary Cooper Hawkins. He served his country in the US Navy and was retired from AERO as an instrument technician. James was a member of First United Methodist Church in Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Rip Hawkins and sister, Sue Hawkins Klimoski.
He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Willo Hawkins of Tullahoma; children, James Henry Hawkins III of Tullahoma, Travis Montgomery (Susan) Hawkins of Tullahoma and Patrick Dyne (Claudett) Hawkins of Moore County; grandchildren, James (Leslie) Hawkins IV, Travis (Heather) Hawkins, Evan Hawkins, Tera (Jeremy) Carter and Sari Hawkins; five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Saturday at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery with Rev. Andy Gay officiating. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398 (931) 967-2222 www.moorecortner.com.
Tullahoma News – March 28, 2021