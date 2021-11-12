James Hiram Nichols of Tullahoma passed away Monday afternoon at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Jim was born to the late Hiram Augustus Nichols and Mary Dalton Nichols in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on April 5, 1930, the first of two children. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Donna Miller Nichols.
He is survived by his sister Anne Nichols Crumbley; his three sons James Richard Nichols of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Dr. Robert Hiram Nichols, Sr. (Rhonda) of Tullahoma, and Thomas Alan Nichols (Rebecca) of Topeka, Kansas; grandchildren Dr. Robert Hiram Nichols, Jr.,(Jenny), Alicia Nichols Wilkerson (Bryan), Dr. Matthew Lee Nichols (Kristin), Amanda Nichols Major (Dr. Ralston Major), Lea Nichols (Dave Machek), Rebecca Nichols, Sonora Nichols; step-grandchild Darla Young; great-grandchildren Robert H. Nichols III, Lauren Nichols, Katie Grace Nichols, William Nichols, Nathan Wilkerson, Charles Nichols, Amelia Wilkerson, Lilly Dale Major, Jack Nichols, Lucas Wilkerson, Grant Major, Eleanora Midkiff, Clara Joy Major, and step-great-grandchild Alice Young.
Jim grew up in Aberdeen, Mississippi where he met his future wife who he would remain dedicated to for the rest of her life. He attended Mississippi State University and was a life-long Bulldogs fan. Jim learned to fly there and later would be often seen at the Tullahoma Regional Airport with his camera after he stopped flying. After early work at Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, he worked at AEDC as an Aeronautical Engineer as part of the group responsible for designing and constructing the Propulsion Wind Tunnels (PWT). After supporting testing at PWT, he later became a manager there and was responsible for plant operations in support of PWT and VKF. After retirement, Jim was inducted as an AEDC Fellow in 2011. His favorite pastime was photography with which he would share photos with family and friends as well as with fellow members of their online photography community.
Graveside services were held at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens Friday, Nov. 12 with Rev. Tom Murdock officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be offered to 5 Loaves 4 Kids, P.O. Box 597, Tullahoma, TN 37388 or donate through PayPal at www.5loaves4kidscharity.com.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 14, 2021