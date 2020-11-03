James “Hollis” Bates, 76, of Winchester, departed this life suddenly on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at STRHS Winchester.
Mr. Hollis was born in Estill Springs to the late Aubrey Tony Bates and Cleo Tucker Bates on November 29, 1943. He is of the Pentecostal faith. Mr. Hollis was employed for 25 years at the former Wilson Sporting Goods in Tullahoma. He was known as a very talented musician. He could play several different instruments and enjoyed playing his guitar for relaxation. His favorite music to play and sing were gospel songs including Elvis. He will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hollis was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amber Renee Stevens.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Delorris Bates of Winchester, Children; Cindy Walton and husband, Jeff of Tullahoma, Ricky Bates and wife, Laura of Estill Springs, Steve Bates and wife, Renee of Tullahoma, Christy Holler and husband, Ronnie of Estill Springs, 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, sisters; Ailene Medley of Tinley Park, Ill. and Evelyn Brewer of Eustus, Fla.
Services were held Sunday, Nov. 1 in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Bishop Malcolm Gardner, officiating. Interment followed Monday, Nov. 2 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma.
Grant Funeral Services was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 4, 2020