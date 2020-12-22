James Howard Baker Sr., of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, Dec, 20, 2020 at his home at the age of 76.
Mr. Baker was born in Winchester to the late Willard and Dorothy McCreary Baker. He served his country proudly in the United States Army and went on to work as a small engine mechanic with Bill Faulkner Small Engine.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Baker was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Baker; one daughter, Deserie Baker; two granddaughters, Monica Rollins and Ashley Baker; and one great-granddaughter, Leah Hill.
He is survived by four sons, James Baker, Jr. (Vickie), Mikeal Baker, Jeffery Baker, and Bradley Baker (Toni); two daughters, Crystal Rollins and Kasandra Rowlett (Bobby); grandchildren, Jessica and Shelby Rollins, Christopher Baker, Caitlin Rowlett, Jamie Sue Hall, Amber Pierce, Natasha Hill, and Josh Hill; one brother, Johnny Grooms; and great-grandchildren, Lexus, Harley, Jaden, Jesse, Jayden, Raiden, Kason, Addison, Zayden, and Jackson.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Vickie Baker officiating. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 23, 2020