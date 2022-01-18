James Howard (Jim) Crockett, 88, passed away peacefully Dec. 29, 2021 at his home in Nampa, Idaho.
Born in Haley, Tennessee, Jim enlisted in the Air Force right after high school. He was stationed in Mountain Home, Idaho, when he met his wife, Leona. When his enlistment ended he moved to Boise where he and Leona started their family and made their home. He was skilled as a mechanic and worked for many years at Starline Equipment Company, delivering and servicing fire trucks. Later he performed similar work independently and very much enjoyed friendships developed among members of fire departments throughout Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Montana.
Jim had a number of interests throughout his life, including hot rod cars, hunting, fishing, motorcycles, boating, improving his home and visiting family and friends. He worked hard to provide for his wife and his children and their educations, and in doing so instilled a strong work ethic in all of them.
Jim is survived by his wife of 64 years, Leona, sons Gregg (Robyn) and Glenn (Jeannie), grandchildren Ashley (Brad), Lindsey (Josh), Courtney (John) and Lucas, sisters Barbara Troxler and Joyce Cartwright, brother, Gary (Sarah Worley), Jeannie’s daughter Brenda and granddaughter Madison, as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kelli, mother Otha Crockett, sisters, Margaret Orland and Emma Cowan and brother, Dan Crockett.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to your fire department’s burnout fund or to your other favorite charity.
