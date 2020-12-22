James Hulin Kelley, 87, of Winchester, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester. A native of Winchester, James was born on June 10, 1933 to the late Boss and Alice Bradford Kelley. A private family service will be held, with interment following at Owens Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Mrs. James Kelley, P.O. Box 353, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Tullahoma News – Dec. 23, 2020