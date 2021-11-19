James Edward Fielding, Jim as he was fondly known by family and friends, was born on July 30, 1951, in New York to the late Wayne Winston and Charlene Elizabeth Morris Fielding. He retired from JCB as the vice president of sales. Jim enjoyed elk hunting and boating. He was a county commissioner for Coffee County.
In addition to his parents, Jim is preceded in death by one brother, Bill Fielding. He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Dawn Rushing Fielding; daughters, Shannon Judkins (Jeff), and Sommer Walker (Jason), Kathy Tafelski (Dave), Amy Coughlin (Charles); sons, Mark Hannah (Susan) and Jimmy Hannah; grandchildren, Josie (Charles), Olivia, Carson, Makaiyla, Hunter, Forrest, Rayne, Spencer, Skylar, Carter, and Cooper; great grandchildren, Bentleigh and Amelia; brother, David Fielding (Paula), numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members and a host of friends. Jim was loved by all that knew him.
Jim passed away unexpectedly, on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. A celebration of life will be held in his memory at a later date.
Manchester Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 21, 2021