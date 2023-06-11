Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
James (Jim) Graham Thompson passed away on May 21, 2023, at the age of 88, at his home in Poulsbo, Washington. He was born in Tullahoma on Oct. 19, 1934.
Jim grew up in Tullahoma, the son of R.S. and Rebecca Graham Thompson. His father was a pastor of the Disciples of Christ Church in Tullahoma. Jim followed in his father’s footsteps and became an ordained minister in the Disciples of Christ Church.
Jim graduated from Tullahoma High School in 1953. In 1957, he graduated from Middle Tennessee State University, from Lexington Theological Seminary in 1960, and later pursued a Masters of Sacred Theology from New York Theological Seminary and received his degree in 1971.
Jim began his military career with the Tennessee National Guard in March, 1953. He transferred to the Army Reserves and served there until he entered active duty in January, 1962 as a U.S. Army Chaplain. He served in many locations including Vietnam from 1969-70. He became a certified hospital chaplain in 1972, and served at several military hospitals in the U.S. and Landstuhl, Germany. He served as an Assistant Professor of Health Care Administration and Instructor of Clinical Chaplaincy, Academy of Health Sciences, Ft. Sam Houston, Texas. He became Post Chaplain at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO in 1981, and retired as a Chaplain (Colonel) in June, 1984.
After his retirement he served as a minister and family counselor at Sunset Memorial Park and Funeral Home as well as several other funeral homes. He also performed many funeral services for military men and women at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In 1993, he became Assistant Associate Minister at the Alamo Heights Christian Church in San Antonio. In 1996, Jim became Senior Pastor at Air Force Village II, retirement home for military retired officers. He served there until 2004 when he and Kay moved to Washington State. They lived in San Antonio for 20 years.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, and is survived by his wife, Kay, daughter, Kathy Carpenter and her husband, Rick, son, Jay Thompson and his wife, Francy, stepsons, Brian Wight and his wife, Laura, and Jason Wight and his wife, Melisa, along with eight grandchildren and one great-granddaughter, as well as his sister, Sarah Johnson, and her husband, Arlis, of Tullahoma.
He was honored and remembered at a family memorial service.
Tullahoma News – June 11, 2023
