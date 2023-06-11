chaplain Jim Thompson Military Photo.jpg

James (Jim) Graham Thompson passed away on May 21, 2023, at the age of 88, at his home in Poulsbo, Washington.  He was born in Tullahoma on Oct. 19, 1934.

Jim grew up in Tullahoma, the son of R.S. and Rebecca Graham Thompson. His father was a pastor of the Disciples of Christ Church in Tullahoma. Jim followed in his father’s footsteps and became an ordained minister in the Disciples of Christ Church.

