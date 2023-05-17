Cunningham Obit.jpg

Dr. James (Jim) William Cunningham, a retired electrical engineer who was an internationally recognized expert on electrical power supplies for arc-heated wind tunnels, passed away May 11, 2023 at his residence in Nashville at the age of 93.

Jim was born and raised in Washington, D.C. He completed his undergraduate education at Vanderbilt University, received his Masters in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech, and obtained a Ph.D from the University of Tennessee Space Institute. Upon graduating from Vanderbilt in 1951, he was hired to work at Arnold Engineering Development Center in Tullahoma, a wind tunnel testing facility created to be the primary jet and rocket development center for the Air Force.

