Dr. James (Jim) William Cunningham, a retired electrical engineer who was an internationally recognized expert on electrical power supplies for arc-heated wind tunnels, passed away May 11, 2023 at his residence in Nashville at the age of 93.
Jim was born and raised in Washington, D.C. He completed his undergraduate education at Vanderbilt University, received his Masters in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Tech, and obtained a Ph.D from the University of Tennessee Space Institute. Upon graduating from Vanderbilt in 1951, he was hired to work at Arnold Engineering Development Center in Tullahoma, a wind tunnel testing facility created to be the primary jet and rocket development center for the Air Force.
In 1953, he joined the Air Force Aviation Cadet Pilot Training program, flying multi-engine cargo and transport planes. His most notable transport was a secret mission to fly 101st Airborne Division troops into Arkansas to maintain order for the Little Rock Nine desegregation. The love of flying led him to become one of the founders and first president of the Cumberland Flyers at Northern Field in Tullahoma.
During this time, he met and married his wife of 62 years, Emily Messick. In 1958, he left the Air Force as a Captain and returned to enjoy a successful career working for ARO and Sverdrup Technology, becoming a lifelong resident of Tullahoma. Retiring from AEDC in 1993, he continued as a consultant for the US, European, and Japanese space programs until age 86. In the words of a NASA colleague, “The arc jet world is a small one, but in this world Jim is a giant. Jim is an engineering hero; he really made a difference at NASA and for the nation.”
Along with his work at AEDC, he taught graduate courses for 27 years at the UT Space Institute. He also authored and published many technical papers in his area of expertise. He was recognized as an AEDC Fellow in 2006 for the important contributions he made during his 55-year career to the development, commissioning, and operation of AEDC's Propulsion Wind Tunnel (PWT) complex, arc heater facilities and the Aeropropulsion System Test Facility (ASTF). His work significantly advanced the state of the art for wind tunnel design, development, and testing, helping to establish AEDC as a Center of Excellence for testing of aircraft, turbine engines, and reentry space vehicles.
In July of 2016, Jim was awarded the NASA Exceptional Public Achievement Medal, a rare honor presented to select individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the NASA mission. The medal was presented by NASA astronaut Steven Smith and the NASA Ames Center Director, Dr. Eugene Tu. NASA, SpaceX, X-37 and other aerospace organizations continue to benefit from his specific contributions to the NASA Ames testing facility.
Work was important to Jim, but his true passion was his family. He adored spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren - boating, hiking, fishing, traveling, hunting fossils, and cheering them on at their sporting events. Jim loved classical music, attending concerts, and playing the piano. He was a skilled bridge player and a lifelong radio enthusiast. He was dedicated to his community, establishing a Tullahoma chapter of the American Heart Association and volunteering with the Civil Air Patrol.
Dr. Cunningham was preceded in death by his parents William Chauncey Cunningham and Allie Hohn Cunningham, wife Emily Messick Cunningham, son David William Cunningham, siblings Jane Truitt, Dan Cunningham, and Patricia Zindler. He is survived by daughters, Beth Sell (Charlie) of Nashville, Kay O’Connell (Matt) of Franklin; sister-in-law, Ann Cunningham of Tullahoma; Grandchildren Allison Cunningham (fiancé Andrew Fletcher), Ryan Cunningham (Katie), Charles Sell, Benjamin O’Connell, William Sell, and Emily O’Connell; Daughter-in-law Janet Cunningham; Great-grandchildren James and Madilynn Cunningham.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church in Tullahoma. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Nashville Philharmonic Orchestra or the American Heart Association. An online Guestbook may be signed at: www.crawfordservices.com.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
