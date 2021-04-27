James “Jimmy” David Griffith, 59, of Tullahoma, formerly of Winchester, departed this life suddenly on Friday morning, April 23, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Griffith was born in Harvey, Illinois, to the late James Clifford Griffith and Glendal Faye Lee Griffith on Aug. 15, 1961. He was a 1979 graduate of Cisne High School in Cisne, Ill. Mr. Griffith was employed for approximately 20 years in the land surveying business that his step-father and mother owned, M. & J. Surveys in Winchester. Mr. Griffith loved the lake and enjoyed going camping, fishing and spending time with his nephew, J.D. He will be remembered as "the life of the party" and having a heart of gold. He was preceded in death by his father, James "Buddy" Griffith, mother, Glendal Smith, stepfather, Miles Smith, brother, Ed Griffith, son, Jamie Griffith and sister, Gail Mendoza.
He is survived by his life partner, Sue Sawyer of Tullahoma; sons, Jacob Griffith of Shelbyville, Jared Griffith of Murfreesboro; former wife and mother of his children, Tonya McAnally of Shelbyville; step-son, Josh Underwood of Tullahoma, sisters, Debi "L.D." Thompson and husband, J.T. of Estill Springs, Kathy Hill and husband, Tommy of Tullahoma; half-sister, Sharon Griffith of Harvey, Ill.; step-mother, Sue Griffith of Joelette, Ill., several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 27 in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services with Brian Nave, officiating. A private interment will be held at a later date.
Grant Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – April 28, 2021