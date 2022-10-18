Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
Funeral services for James “Jimmy” Gordon Garner, 59, of Estill Springs, were conducted on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Garner passed suddenly from this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his residence in Estill Springs.
Jimmy was born in Coffee County on July 24, 1963, the son of Walter and Kay Gebault Garner. He worked at Red Foods, Sparkles Co., Food Lion, and Palmers Food Service for 17 years as a purchasing manager. Jimmy was an avid hunter. He loved the TN Vols, Minnesota Vikings, and Atlanta Braves. Jimmy will be remembered for his kind heart. He loved his family, grandkids, and everyone he met. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
Jimmy is preceded in death by his father, Walter Garner; grandfather, Jim Gebault; grandmothers, Lily Mae Garner and Beatrice Gebault; uncle, Bill Sherrill. He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Nia Garner; mother, Kay Gebault Garner; brother, Andy (Joy) Garner of Decherd; sister, Melissa “Missy” Garner of Estill Springs; children, Dylan (Raven) Garner of Estill Springs and Dalton (Brooklyn) Garner of Winchester; grandchildren, Raeley Beth Garner, Miles Easton Garner, and Evie Jade Garner; mother and father-in-law, Georgia and Alton Partin of Estill Springs; sister and brother-in-law, Cyndee and Larry Green of Tullahoma; aunt, Patricia “Pat” Sherrill; and aunt and uncle, Bonnie and James Gebault of Minnesota; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, family, and coworkers.
Tullahoma Funeral Home is was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 19, 2022
