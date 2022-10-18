Funeral services for James “Jimmy” Gordon Garner, 59, of Estill Springs, were conducted on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at Tullahoma Funeral Home.  Burial followed in Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Garner passed suddenly from this life on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at his residence in Estill Springs.

