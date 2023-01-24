Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
James Justin Morris, 35, Justin was born on December 5, 1987, to Billy and Sharon Morris. He was a renowned diesel mechanic and was a member of the North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department for 16 years where he also was the assistant fire chief. He was known for his loving kindness and having the gift of giving to others. He enjoyed fishing and most important being with his family. He was a loving son, husband, and father.
He is survived by his parents, Billy and Sharon Morris; his loving wife, Julie Morris; children, Natalie and Autumn Morris; one brother, Dereck Morris; Aunt, Darlene Phipps; cousin, Jasmine Phipps; several other cousins; and all of his brothers and sisters from North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department.
Services will be held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 11:00 AM with Sharlene Brogdon officiating. Burial to immediately follow in Shady Grove Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be held at Coffee County Funeral Chapel on, Thursday January 19, 2023, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the North Coffee Fire Department. 35 Old Murfreesboro Highway. Manchester, TN 37355.
