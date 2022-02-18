James L. Rutledge “Don”, 94 of Tullahoma passed this life Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at Signature Healthcare in Erin.
He was born March 27, 1927, in Lincoln County to the late William C. and Ella Katherine (Mitchell) Rutledge. Don is also preceded in death by his sisters, Frances Howard, Dorothy Olenchek, and Mary Elizabeth Warren, brothers, Wallace Sanford, William Dewey, J.D., Lilbern, Billy Jack, and David Floyd Rutledge.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 at Lynchburg Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 in the chapel of Lynchburg Funeral Home with Reverend David England officiating. Interment will follow at Lynchburg Cemetery. Pallbearers serving will be Dr. Donihue Waters, William Waters, Jae Waters, Noah Waters, Beau Campbell, Parker Campbell, and Brycen Campbell.
Don enjoyed flying airplanes, has owned several airplanes, and has also had a registered runway for 30 years. He was the owner and operator of Don’s Body shop in Tullahoma for several years and was of the Baptist faith.
Don is survived by his wife of 73 years, Rosie Bell Rutledge; daughters, Jacquelene Waters (Dr. James) and Diane Smith (Curtis); grandchildren, Dr. Donihue Waters (Angie), Jae Edward (Tamara), Wendy Campbell (Beau), Ashleigh Beyer (Chad), Alyssa Craft (Steven) and Andrea Brian (Neil); great-grandchildren, Victoria Waters, William Waters, Jessica Anderson Taylor (Ryan), Megan Anderson Yarbrough (Chris), Jaelin Waters, Noah Waters, Parker Campbell, Brycen Campbell, Alexis Beyer Snipes (Cameron), Julianne Craft, Addison Brian, Mary Kate Brian, and Alexandra Brian; great great-grandchildren, Drexel Taylor, Golden Taylor, Cy Yarbrough and Sandlin Yarbrough; brothers, Walter Fred Rutledge and Paul Wayne Rutledge (Delores); and a host of nieces and nephews. Visit our online guestbook at www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com.
Lynchburg Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Feb. 20, 2022