sawyer.jpg

James Marvin “Jimmy” Sawyer, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Life Care Center at the age of 80.

Mr. Sawyer was born in Tullahoma to the late Arlie and Anna Hammers Sawyer. During his life he worked as a Reproduction Specialist at ARO and was a member of First Christian Church Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sawyer was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Kay Dixon; one sister, Betsy Ann Sawyer; one grandson, Kevin Dixon; and one granddaughter, Haley Dixon. He is survived by his wife, Betty Grogan Sawyer; and two great grandchildren, Mackenzee and Kahmya Dixon.

To plant a tree in memory of James Sawyer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.