James Marvin “Jimmy” Sawyer, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at Life Care Center at the age of 80.
Mr. Sawyer was born in Tullahoma to the late Arlie and Anna Hammers Sawyer. During his life he worked as a Reproduction Specialist at ARO and was a member of First Christian Church Tullahoma. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sawyer was preceded in death by his daughter, Sheila Kay Dixon; one sister, Betsy Ann Sawyer; one grandson, Kevin Dixon; and one granddaughter, Haley Dixon. He is survived by his wife, Betty Grogan Sawyer; and two great grandchildren, Mackenzee and Kahmya Dixon.
Visitation for Mr. Sawyer will be held on Saturday, June 10 from 10-11 a.m. at First Christian Church in Tullahoma. A memorial service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Tom Murdock officiating. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Jimmy's memory be made to First Christian Church of Tullahoma, PO Box 606, Tullahoma, TN 37388. Additionally, the family would like to extend their sincere thanks to both Winchester Rehabilitation Center, and the Life Care Center of Tullahoma for the excellent care and compassion shown to Jimmy.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 7, 2023
