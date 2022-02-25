James Milton “Mickey” Ervin

James Milton “Mickey” Ervin

James Milton “Mickey” Ervin, 78, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Lynchburg Nursing Home. 

He was born on Aug. 24, 1943, in Chattanooga to the late Milton “Mitt” Ervin and Mary Elizabeth Buchanan.  Before his retirement, Mickey was employed in the shipping department at Jack Daniels Distillery for fifty-three years.  An avid sports fan, he enjoyed cheering for Moore-County Athletics, especially Raider Football, and the University of Tennessee Volunteers.  In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Paulette Ervin.  Mickey is survived by his daughters, Brittney Ervin (Keenan Mack) of Nashville, and Elizabeth “Beth” Ervin of Lynchburg; and brother, Steve Case of Orlando, Florida. 

Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at First Baptist Church of Lynchburg.  Interment will follow at Lynchburg Cemetery.  Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, TN 37352, (931)-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.

Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Feb. 27, 2022

To send flowers to the family of James Milton Ervin, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 26
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 26, 2022
1:00PM
Lynchburg First Baptist Church
177 Mechanic Street North
Lynchburg, Tn 37352
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.