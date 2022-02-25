James Milton “Mickey” Ervin, 78, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at Lynchburg Nursing Home.
He was born on Aug. 24, 1943, in Chattanooga to the late Milton “Mitt” Ervin and Mary Elizabeth Buchanan. Before his retirement, Mickey was employed in the shipping department at Jack Daniels Distillery for fifty-three years. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed cheering for Moore-County Athletics, especially Raider Football, and the University of Tennessee Volunteers. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Paulette Ervin. Mickey is survived by his daughters, Brittney Ervin (Keenan Mack) of Nashville, and Elizabeth “Beth” Ervin of Lynchburg; and brother, Steve Case of Orlando, Florida.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at First Baptist Church of Lynchburg. Interment will follow at Lynchburg Cemetery. Jennings-Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 181 Majors Boulevard, Lynchburg, TN 37352, (931)-759-4552, www.jenningsmoorecortner.com.
