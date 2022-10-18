James Napoleon Johnson, 79, of Tullahoma, passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living.

Mr. James was born on July 29, 1943 to the late James Johnson Sr. and Lila Kathryn Wheeland in Flowmington, Ala. He was a proud Marine who spent his working years after his Vietnam tour providing for his family in a number of roles from working at a battery plant to being a truck driver before finally enjoying a well-deserved retirement. He was dedicated to serving others even after serving his country and could be found volunteering at Come to the Table and at a weekly food bank until his health prevented him from serving. He and his late wife, Robin, attended Highland Baptist Church regularly on both Sundays and Wednesdays until their declining health kept them home. Mr. James loved God and his family above all else, both family by blood and family that he acquired throughout his loving life.

