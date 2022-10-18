Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
James Napoleon Johnson, 79, of Tullahoma, passed from this life on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at Brookdale Assisted Living.
Mr. James was born on July 29, 1943 to the late James Johnson Sr. and Lila Kathryn Wheeland in Flowmington, Ala. He was a proud Marine who spent his working years after his Vietnam tour providing for his family in a number of roles from working at a battery plant to being a truck driver before finally enjoying a well-deserved retirement. He was dedicated to serving others even after serving his country and could be found volunteering at Come to the Table and at a weekly food bank until his health prevented him from serving. He and his late wife, Robin, attended Highland Baptist Church regularly on both Sundays and Wednesdays until their declining health kept them home. Mr. James loved God and his family above all else, both family by blood and family that he acquired throughout his loving life.
Mr. James is preceded in death by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Esther “Robin” Roberta Johnson, his parents and his step-father, Hughlett Jones. Mr. James is survived by his sons, James Johnson III and his wife, Melisa Johnson, and Kevin Kaley; grandchildren Tammie Cox and her husband, Joshua Cox, and Wyatt Johnson; great-grandchildren Aidan, Jolene, and Lachlan Cox; and a host of friends and extended family.
Funeral services were held Oct. 15 in the Tullahoma Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in the Concord Cemetery.
Tullahoma Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 19, 2022
