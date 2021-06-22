James Paul Parrish Jr, 91, of Winchester, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021, at Tennessee State Veterans Home in Murfreesboro.
He was born in New York, New York on Feb. 8, 1930, to the late James Paul and Nema (Arp) Parrish Sr. Jim played football at Father Ryan High School and earned the Eagles Scout award in Boy Scouts. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War as a Gunner’s Mate Seaman. He then served his IEC Apprenticeship to become an electrician. Before his retirement, Jim had been employed for thirty-seven years as a PWT Supervisor at Arnold Engineering Development Center.
He had been a member at First Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, First Baptist Church in Tullahoma, and most recently, Rivalake Baptist Church in Winchester, where he had always enjoyed the fellowship with his church families. An avid outdoorsman, Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and gardening, as well as traveling. A real “people person,” his family will remember his outgoing personality and caring nature. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ruth Parrish.
He is survived by his loving children, Jim (Dawn) Parrish of Winchester, Debbie (Mike) McKenzie of Tullahoma, and Diana (Charles) Spaulding of Winchester; grandchildren, Paul Brasier of Murfreesboro, Bridgette Tinsley of Estill Springs, Chase Spaulding of Winchester, Chelsea Culbreth of Winchester, Jamie Parrish of White House, and Josh Parrish of Hermitage; and nine great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23 at Mount Garner Cemetery with military honors bestowed. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Tennessee Wildlife Foundation, 300 Orlando Ave, Nashville, TN 37209, https://act.tnwf.org/a/donate.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 23, 2021