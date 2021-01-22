Funeral services for James Phillip Batts, 73, of Tullahoma, will be conducted at noon Saturday, Jan. 23 at Tullahoma Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Center Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Batts passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at NHC in Tullahoma.
James was born in Tullahoma on July 22, 1947, the son of the late Edwin and Mary Batts. He worked in the produce department at Kroger before going to work for Walmart. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf, and traveling. He was a loving and caring husband, father, brother, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, James is also preceded in death by two brothers, Edwin Batts and William Batts; one sister, Wilola Batts.
James is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Mary Batts; two sons, Michael Batts and Mark Batts; one daughter, Dana Griffin; three sisters, Mary Batts, Dorothy Batts, and Francis Armstrong; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 24, 2021