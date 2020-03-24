James Randal “Randy” Tomberlain of Tullahoma, passed this life on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his home at the age of 62.
Mr. Tomberlain was born in Murfreesboro to the late James W. Tomberlain and Betty Turner Tomberlain who survives. He was a property investor with J. Randal Real Properties and was a member of Florence Baptist Church.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Faye Tomberlain; two sisters, Deborah Southerland (Ted), and Teresa Morelock; one brother, Danny Tomberlain (Janice); step-son, Jonathan McEwen (Rashae); one grandson, Colton James McEwen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Randy was Co-Founder of Hair Fantasy in Tullahoma, winning national acclaim over the years. He loved teaching new hair stylists the techniques in hair styling. He began at an early age investing in property with many ventures in Tullahoma and Murfreesboro. He loved Tim's Ford Lake spending summers with family and friends where he was the "Captain" of his houseboat. His enthusiasm rebuilding cars was another talent he so loved. He loved his family dearly and was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother who will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 26 at Kilgore Funeral Home from noon to 2 p.m. with the funeral to immediately follow at 2 p.m. with W.C. Tomberlain officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – March 25, 2020