James Robert “J. R.” Duncan, 82, of Winchester passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at Southern TN Regional Health System.
He was born on April 25, 1938 in Franklin County to the late James Harvey Duncan and Edith Ruth Stubblefield Duncan. Funeral services were held Thursday in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Ray Wilson officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Garner Cemetery. David Alexander, David Wimley, Dusty Matlock, Ernie Tabor, Tyler DeBord and Steve Myers will be serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Capitol Hill Church of Christ, Franklin County Library or the charity of your choice.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 17, 2021