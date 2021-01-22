James Ronald Farris, 70, of Shelbyville, departed this life on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at his residence following an extended illness.
Mr. Farris was born in Tullahoma on March 19, 1950, to the late James Willard Farris and Gladys Lee Riddle Farris. Mr. Farris was saved and Baptized at the College Street Baptist Church in Tullahoma. After graduating from High School, Mr. Farris served his country during the Vietnam War and was a 22 year veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of the American Legion, Oxford Club and NRA. He enjoyed fishing and was a true animal lover that enjoyed taking care of his dogs and his cat. In addition to his parents, Mr. Farris was preceded in death by his two wives; Cheryl Farris and Teresa Farris, children; Brian, Josh and Clint Farris.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey Farris of Shelbyville, son, James Farris and wife, Joanna of Dunmor, Ky., grandchildren, Breanna Everhart and husband, Steven of Ft. Erwin, Calif., Mira Farris and Eli Farris, sister, Darlene Cole, and brother, Norman Daniel and wife, Betty all of Tullahoma.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, in the Chapel of Grant Funeral Services. Interment will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery in Tullahoma.
Grant Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Jan. 24, 2021