James Ronnie Burks, 63, of Winchester, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at his residence. He was born Feb. 16, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois to the late James K. Burks and Nellie Lou Shockley Burks. Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Todd Coutta officiating. Burial will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 10, 2021