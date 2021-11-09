James Ronnie Burks, 63, of Winchester, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at his residence.  He was born Feb. 16, 1958 in Chicago, Illinois to the late James K. Burks and Nellie Lou Shockley Burks.  Visitation will be noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home.  Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Todd Coutta officiating.  Burial will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens. 

Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tullahoma News – Nov. 10, 2021

To send flowers to the family of James Burks, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 13
Visitation
Saturday, November 13, 2021
12:00PM-1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 13
Funeral Service
Saturday, November 13, 2021
1:00PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
300 First Avenue N.W.
Winchester, TN 37398
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.