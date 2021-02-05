Funeral services for James Roscoe Lancaster, 70, of Tullahoma will be held on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. at Tullahoma Funeral Home with Pastor Ron Kairdolf officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Mr. Lancaster passed from this life on Feb.1, 2021 at his residence.
Jim was born on April 8, 1950 to the late Kenneth and Irene Lancaster. He was a veteran of the United States Army and served in the Vietnam War. Jim loved to go fishing with his brothers at Tim’s Ford Lake and Wood Reservoir. He loved spending time with his family and will be remembered as a loving and caring man.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth David (Junior) Lancaster and Michael Lancaster; four sisters, Shirley Lancaster, Betty Jo Keller, Jeanette Fletcher, and Rita Kesey. He is survived by his sons, Paul Lancaster (Kalonda) and Terry Lancaster (Phaedra); daughter, Lori Moore (Kevin); brother, Johnny Lancaster; sisters, Joyce Peeples and Mary Ann Maray; twelve grandchildren, Paris Weatherly (Matt), Elisha Lancaster, Joshua Lancaster, Kayla Lancaster, Meena Watkins, Alaana Barbee, Trevor Moore (Kayleen), Austin Moore, Chesleigh Daer (Liam), Teryn Lancaster, Phallon Lancaster, and Andrew Lancaster; three great grandchildren, Caroline and Carson Weatherly, Aleena Quiroz and Piper Barbee and a host of nieces and nephews.
