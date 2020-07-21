James Roy McKee of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Lynchburg Nursing Center at the age of 88 years. Memorial Services are scheduled for Saturday, August 1 at 2p.m. at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and relatives from 1 – 2 p.m.
James, a native of Rutherford County, was the son of the late Spencer J. and Maggie Lucille Paterson McKee. He was a very active senior citizen and enjoyed going to the gym and working out. He also enjoyed playing bridge at the senior citizen center. James was also a very dedicated AA sponsor for over 50 years.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Concetta “Tina” McKee; brother, Harry Eugene McKee and sister, Evelyn Roberta Dunaway.
He is survived by sons, Anthony Kapalczynski (Jennifer) of Memphis and Louis Kapalczynski (Brenda) of Meridian, Idaho; daughter, Jennifer Gilbert (James) of Parker, Colo.; sister, Maybell Basham of Murfreesboro and four grandchildren, James Gilbert and Brandon, Ryan and Kaylee Kapalczynski.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – July 22, 2020