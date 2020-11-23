James Ruble “Jimmy” Boatman III, 57, of Estill Springs, passed this life on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester at the age of 57.
Jimmy was born in Manchester to the late James Ruble Boatman Jr. and Jane Bentley Boatman. He was a graduate of Tullahoma High School and was a member of the 1979 football team, the first in the programs history to advance to the state semi-finals. Jimmy went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Army and then worked in Industrial Maintenance at UTC. He was a member of Grundy Street Church of Christ, and was a Union VP for the United Steel Workers 6817. When his children were younger, Jimmy coached both softball and basketball for their various teams and also helped coach his grandchildren’s t-ball teams. He also loved camping, fishing and University of Tennessee Football. In addition to his parents,
Jimmy was preceded in death by one nephew, Alan Bisby. He is survived by his wife, Tracy Flatt Boatman; one son, Michael Boatman and his wife Kayla; one daughter, Emmaleigh Boatman; stepdaughter, Julia Pierce and her husband TJ; and two step-sons, James and Jeremiah Jones; three grandchildren, Paisley, Liam, and Lincoln; his father-in-law, Ben Flatt and his wife, Debbie; one sister, Diane Bisby; one brother, Lee Edwin Boatman and his wife Lisa; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral was held Sunday, Nov. 22 at Kilgore Funeral Home with Gary Johnson officiating. Burial followed at Maplewood Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, P.O. Box 1373, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Nov. 25, 2020