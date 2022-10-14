Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
James “Rudy” Rudolph McConnell, Sr., 76, of Estill Springs, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga. He was born in Winchester on January 17, 1946 to the late James Ervin McConnell and Lucy Claire Steakley. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rudy Wilkerson and Cecil Mathis officiating. Interment will be at Franklin Memorial Gardens.
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Oct. 16, 2022
To plant a tree in memory of James McConnell, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.