James Russell Peppers, 85, of Estill Springs departed this life on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Elk River Health & Rehab in Winchester following a brief illness. 

Mr. Peppers was born in Huntland, to the late John Doug Peppers and Beulah Taylor Peppers on March 12, 1938.  He was employed as a custodian with the Franklin County Board of Education for many years where he retired. Mr. Peppers was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Estill Springs for 42 years.  He enjoyed fishing and watching old westerns on TV in his retirement years. In his younger years he enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. He was a loving, caring, kind and gentle man that was called "Papa" by the ones he loved the most.  

