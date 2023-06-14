Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members. Family members must call our main office at 931-455-4545 & you must provide verification of death . Pricing varies per size of the obituary and or death notice.
James Russell Peppers, 85, of Estill Springs departed this life on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at Elk River Health & Rehab in Winchester following a brief illness.
Mr. Peppers was born in Huntland, to the late John Doug Peppers and Beulah Taylor Peppers on March 12, 1938. He was employed as a custodian with the Franklin County Board of Education for many years where he retired. Mr. Peppers was a member of Faith Baptist Church in Estill Springs for 42 years. He enjoyed fishing and watching old westerns on TV in his retirement years. In his younger years he enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. He was a loving, caring, kind and gentle man that was called "Papa" by the ones he loved the most.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Peppers was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Sandra Darlene. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Judy Peppers of Estill Springs, daughters; Kim Lendley of Tullahoma, Becky Cole and husband, Kurt of Manchester, grandchildren; Johnathan Lendley and wife, Kate of Old Salem, Va., Adam Lendley and wife, Kayla of Tullahoma, Kira Cole and (Mal) of Winchester, and five great-grandchildren.
Services for Mr. Peppers will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at Faith Baptist Church in Estill Springs with Shane Scott, officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at noon on Wednesday prior to services at 2 p.m. Interment will follow services on Wednesday at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Estill Springs with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Grant Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – June 14, 2023
