James Stanley "Jimmy" Phillips of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at his home at the age of 75.
Jimmy was a well-known Tullahoma native and the son of the late Clyde and Leota Phillips. He was born March 24, 1945 at Dr. Kings Queen City Infirmary. He was a community leader from his early beginning in Tullahoma. Jimmy was active in football/baseball/basketball and the student body at Tullahoma High School, being elected and serving as student body president his senior year. Following graduation from high school he achieved a BA in business administration from Middle Tennessee in 1967 and returned to Tullahoma to join his father in the family business Clyde Phillip’s Men’s Shop, a Tullahoma land mark for over 50 years. In 1969 he purchased the store from his father maintaining the recognition of the store as an exceptional men’s store in the region until it’s closing in 2008. He was a diligent promoter of Tullahoma business serving on the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce and First Federal Saving and Loan Association during his business career. He was a Paul Harris Fellow of the Tullahoma Rotary Club and received awards from UTSI, Tullahoma Lions Club Man of the Year (1978) and annual business of the Year Award (2007). Besides being a prominent Tullahoma business man Jimmy was an avid outdoorsman. He loved sports, fishing, hunting, camping, and especially golf. He was a superb golfer winning multiple golf tournaments and the attainment of 6 holes in one is a feat few, even very good, golfers can achieve. He loved his family and many friends and enjoyed the time he spent with them; he will be missed.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Janet Phillips; sister Kathryn “Joy” (Don) Jones of Tullahoma; two sons, Jason Stanley Phillips and Joshua Stephen Phillips; two stepchildren, Brant (Dylana) Seay and Kristi Seay; grandchildren, Skylar (Jacob) Shelton, Jacksen Phillips, Trevan Seay and Heidi Seay as well as several, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 12 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 2 to 4 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. with Rev Ricky Wade officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Manchester. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jim’s memory to First United Methodist Church Tullahoma or the charity of your choice.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Tullahoma News – Aug. 12, 2020